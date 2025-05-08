Before Trump's arrival, Israel bets on 'maximum pressure' in Gaza

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "We will occupy Gaza to stay. There will be no more entries or exits. This is a war for victory, and it is time to stop being afraid of the word 'occupation,'" declared Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, an ultranationalist, on Monday, following the approval by the Security Council of expanding the war in the strip of land. He stated the objective of this new maneuver called "The Chariots of Gideon": "We will not withdraw from conquered lands, even in exchange for hostages. The only way to free the hostages is to subject Hamas. Once we occupy Gaza and we are there, then we can talk about sovereignty." Essentially, the plan involves bringing new Israeli reservists into the enclave, destruction of areas suspected of still harboring Hamas members and massive displacement of the civilian...

