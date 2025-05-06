Lebanon promises to ensure safety of Arab visitors during summer

Following a meeting with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Tuesday that Lebanese security services are prepared to ensure the safety of Arab visitors in Lebanon.

The ambassadors of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman — along with the chargé d’affaires of the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait — were received at the Grand Serail, where they met with Salam and the ministers of defense, interior, tourism and public works. The meeting focused on strengthening tourism cooperation between Lebanon and Gulf countries and coordinating joint efforts to create a favorable environment for the return of Gulf tourists, ahead of the upcoming summer season.

“We listened to the concerns of the GCC ambassadors and assured them that we are working to address them,” Salam said. “We also informed them of changes made to security at Beirut airport and its surroundings. I have personally ensured that security services are ready to guarantee peace of mind for our Arab brothers this summer.”

The prime minister said the security plan includes “increased patrols in key areas of the capital and tourist destinations,” adding that “an operations room and an emergency hotline will be available to assist visiting guests.”

On Sunday, the UAE officially lifted its travel ban to Lebanon for Emirati citizens, following a visit by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi earlier in the week. The decision, effective May 7, comes after Emiratis faced frequent travel restrictions to Lebanon since 2021, amid strained ties between Beirut and Gulf monarchies due to tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese politics.

Meeting with Egypt’s ambassador

Salam also meton Tuesday with Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, to discuss bilateral relations.

“We are preparing for a meeting of the Higher Joint Committee between the two countries, which is headed by the prime ministers,” Moussa said after the meeting. He expressed hope that the gathering would take place in Cairo within the next two months.

The ambassador said the pair also discussed Lebanon’s internal situation, the broader regional context, and their mutual impact.

“The regional situation is very tense, and that affects not only Lebanon but all countries in the region,” Moussa said. “We agreed on the importance of coordination to face these challenges.”

He added that Arab leaders would have a chance to exchange views at the Arab League summit set to be held in Baghdad on May 17. “We hope the coming period will be rich in constructive discussions that can lead to tangible results and help overcome many obstacles,” he said.