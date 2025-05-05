Hezbollah delegation met by apostolic nuncio over Pope Francis' death

A Hezbollah delegation, including the head of Christian relations, Mohammad al-Khansa, visited the apostolic nuncio in Lebanon, Paolo Borgia, to offer condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

The delegation praised "the pope's positions in favor of the Palestinian cause, his support for the Palestinian people, and his condemnation of Israeli aggression and crimes committed in the Gaza Strip," according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA). They also applauded "his constant support for Lebanon and its people, as well as his role in promoting interreligious dialogue."

Pope Francis passed away on the morning of April 21 at the Vatican, at the age of 88. During the Easter celebrations, he appeared very frail, but still greeted the faithful in the popemobile in St. Peter's Square. Although he never visited Lebanon, the pontiff paid particular attention to the country throughout his papacy.

According to the NNA, the meeting between the party's delegation and the apostolic nuncio "also addressed the general situation in Lebanon, the need to strengthen cooperation and dialogue among Lebanese to implement reforms, end the Israeli occupation across the entire Lebanese territory, stop repeated violations and aggressions against Lebanon and its people, free prisoners, and initiate reconstruction."

A Nov. 27 cease-fire agreement ended more than a year of hostilities, including two months of full-scale war, between Israel and Hezbollah, which emerged militarily weakened, its leadership almost decimated. According to L'Orient-Le Jour's information, 14 Lebanese remain in Israeli prisons, out of a total of 18 captured during — and often after — the war between Israel and Hezbollah. Six are members of the party, and seven are civilians.