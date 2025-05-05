In Sweida, Druze Sheikh al-Hijri continues to impose a hard line against Damascus

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google He was already Syria's most influential Druze spiritual figure. His name is now associated with any discussion on relations between the Druze community and the central government in Damascus. Hikmat al-Hijri, 59, reaffirmed his political weight during recent clashes between Druze factions and government forces, which resulted in more than 100 deaths in Sweida and the Damascus suburbs of Jaramana and Sahnaya in one week. On May 1, the sheikh temporarily distanced himself from negotiations between the government and a delegation of Druze representatives aimed at finding an agreement to end the violence and secure Sweida province, a stronghold of the Druze minority, which constitutes 3 percent of Syria's population. A signal that the talks were not going in the direction he wanted.But the situation reversed on May 3. Hijri, on one...

He was already Syria's most influential Druze spiritual figure. His name is now associated with any discussion on relations between the Druze community and the central government in Damascus. Hikmat al-Hijri, 59, reaffirmed his political weight during recent clashes between Druze factions and government forces, which resulted in more than 100 deaths in Sweida and the Damascus suburbs of Jaramana and Sahnaya in one week. On May 1, the sheikh temporarily distanced himself from negotiations between the government and a delegation of Druze representatives aimed at finding an agreement to end the violence and secure Sweida province, a stronghold of the Druze minority, which constitutes 3 percent of Syria's population. A signal that the talks were not going in the direction he wanted.But the situation reversed on May 3. Hijri, on one...

