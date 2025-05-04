Historical warning by Lebanon to Hamas: A step towards disarming Palestinian camps

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google President of the Republic Joseph Aoun presided over his first meeting of the Higher Defense Council on Friday, with the disarmament of Palestinian factions inside refugee camps topping the agenda. The council also addressed the handover of Hamas members suspected of firing rockets at Israel last March — a breach of the November cease-fire that triggered deadly retaliatory strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs. In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has arrested two Hamas members and a Lebanese national in connection with the attacks.During the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed “the necessity of handing over illegal weapons and not allowing Hamas or any other actor to compromise security and national stability.” Aoun added, “No attempt to make Lebanon a platform for destabilization will be tolerated.”Maj. Gen. Mohammad Moustapha,...

President of the Republic Joseph Aoun presided over his first meeting of the Higher Defense Council on Friday, with the disarmament of Palestinian factions inside refugee camps topping the agenda. The council also addressed the handover of Hamas members suspected of firing rockets at Israel last March — a breach of the November cease-fire that triggered deadly retaliatory strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has arrested two Hamas members and a Lebanese national in connection with the attacks.During the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed "the necessity of handing over illegal weapons and not allowing Hamas or any other actor to compromise security and national stability." Aoun added, "No attempt to make Lebanon a platform for destabilization will be tolerated."Maj. Gen. Mohammad...

