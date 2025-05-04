ANALYSIS
Historical warning by Lebanon to Hamas: A step towards disarming Palestinian camps
Hamas posed a new equation: arms in exchange for the civic rights of Palestinian refugees.
/OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 04 May 2025 16:33
President of the Republic Joseph Aoun presided over his first meeting of the Higher Defense Council on Friday, with the disarmament of Palestinian factions inside refugee camps topping the agenda. The council also addressed the handover of Hamas members suspected of firing rockets at Israel last March — a breach of the November cease-fire that triggered deadly retaliatory strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs. In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has arrested two Hamas members and a Lebanese national in connection with the attacks.During the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed “the necessity of handing over illegal weapons and not allowing Hamas or any other actor to compromise security and national stability.” Aoun added, “No attempt to make Lebanon a platform for destabilization will be tolerated.”Maj. Gen. Mohammad Moustapha,...
President of the Republic Joseph Aoun presided over his first meeting of the Higher Defense Council on Friday, with the disarmament of Palestinian factions inside refugee camps topping the agenda. The council also addressed the handover of Hamas members suspected of firing rockets at Israel last March — a breach of the November cease-fire that triggered deadly retaliatory strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs. In recent weeks, the Lebanese army has arrested two Hamas members and a Lebanese national in connection with the attacks.During the meeting, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed “the necessity of handing over illegal weapons and not allowing Hamas or any other actor to compromise security and national stability.” Aoun added, “No attempt to make Lebanon a platform for destabilization will be tolerated.”Maj. Gen. Mohammad...
On the same topic