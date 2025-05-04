Prefabs emptied after oversight committee requests clarification

The oversight committee on the terms of the cease-fire agreement in South Lebanon requested information on Sunday about prefabricated units installed in several localities of the border zone, as these structures are regularly bombed by Israel, sources within the concerned municipalities told our correspondent in the South.

As a precautionary measure, the prefabricated units were evacuated, with two of them having been struck by Israeli drones during the night from Saturday to Sunday, in Kfar Kila (Marjeyoun district), without causing any injuries.

According to municipal sources, the committee specifically asked the Lebanese army for details about the contents of the prefabricated units, and the reasons for their presence, in Mais al-Jabal (Marjeyoun), as well as in Blida, Aitaroun, Mhaibib, and Maroun al-Ras (Bint Jbeil).





According to figures from the South Council dated April 30, of the 102 prefabricated units installed after the withdrawal of Israeli troops, 47 have been damaged across thirteen localities in the South in the districts of Sour, Bint Jbeil, and Marjeyoun.

These temporary homes are placed by residents, according to the Lebanese army, as housing or bases in the villages devastated by the Israeli offensive. Israel states it targets "Hezbollah infrastructure" after strikes on these containers.

Some of them are set up by the association "Wa Taawanou," which is reportedly close to the Shiite party's microcredit organization and has been accused of being its "civil arm" in socio-economic matters, according to a report published on April 27 by the Israeli "research center" Alma, founded by a former army officer and staffed mainly by military veterans, accused of acting as a propaganda tool for the Hebrew state.

Despite the cease-fire, the Israeli army continues its strikes in Lebanon, primarily in the South and the Bekaa. The Israeli attacks since the truce, between bombings and shootings, have killed 152 people, according to our tally. The U.N. declared on April 15 that the Israeli army had killed at least 71 civilians in Lebanon. Israeli troops continue to occupy at least five positions they consider 'strategic' in South Lebanon.