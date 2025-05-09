Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON-ISRAEL

Who Is Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, new appointee of cease-fire supervisory committee?

The senior officer served in the Presidential Guard during former President Emile Lahouds' tenure before joining the Army's Intelligence Directorate.

L'Orient Today / By Malek Jadah, 09 May 2025 16:08

Who Is Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, new appointee of cease-fire supervisory committee?

Lebanese Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet (L), during a visit in South Lebanon with UNIFIL's head of the Western sector, Nicola Mandolesi, on April 15, 2025. (Credit: NNA)

BEIRUT — Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, since March is Lebanon's new representative for the committee supervising the cease-fire between Lebanon and Israel. He began his career in the Presidential Guard during former President Emile Lahoud's tenure (1998-2007) before joining the Army's Intelligence Directorate.In mid-March, Tabet was also appointed as the military head of the Southern Litani sector, replacing General Edgard Lawandos in both positions, after the latter was named Director General of State Security Service on March 13.The supervising committee, which is made up of French, American, Lebanese, Israeli and UNIFIL representatives, has been frequently criticized, especially from Hezbollah's officials and supporters, as it has failed so far to prevent nearly-daily Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon violating...
