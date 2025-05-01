The state can protect Lebanon from Israel, Aoun assures Hezbollah

President Joseph Aoun stated that the state can protect Lebanon, including Hezbollah, from Israeli attacks, terrorism, or extremism, emphasizing that “threats against the party are threats against all of Lebanon and must be collectively addressed,” in an interview with Annahar Al Arabi on Thursday.

This promise is part of a plea to convince Hezbollah to hand over its arsenal to the Lebanese Army, while it clings to the argument that the "resistance" it poses to Israel is the only one capable of defending the country.

“There are two options [for disarmament]: force, which means entering a civil war that I will not accept, or discussing with Hezbollah to make them understand that it is the state that protects them and alleviates their concerns. The state protects them if they fear Israeli attacks, and if they fear terrorist organizations or extremism, the state protects them. The threats they consider directed at them are threats against all of Lebanon, and the state is responsible for them. This will happen through dialogue and communication. The language of war, the Lebanese do not want to hear it, and I do not want to hear it either, because we cannot bear a war,” added the head of state.

The interview was recorded as part of President Aoun's first official visit to the UAE since his election on Jan. 9. Commenting on the support Lebanon receives for its armed forces from countries like France, Jordan, Qatar and a substantial contribution from the United States, he noted that it is “still insufficient to meet the challenges facing Lebanon.”

He added that the leader of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed, has promised additional aid for the Lebanese armed forces.

Stabilizing the borders

Regarding potential normalization between Israel and Lebanon, Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative, as defined at the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002. The initiative calls for Israel's withdrawal from all occupied territories, including the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights, in exchange for normalized relations with Arab countries. The initiative also emphasizes the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and a just resolution of the Palestinian refugee issue.

“The priority for Lebanon is not its relationship with Israel, but rather to stabilize its borders and resolve territorial disputes, notably with Israel over disputed areas like the Shebaa Farms,” he said.

President Aoun also addressed the economic challenges facing Lebanon, insisting that “international and Arab support is conditional on the implementation of necessary reforms by Lebanon.” In April, he stated that the process of implementing reforms was “underway” and is primarily based on “Lebanon’s interest” before addressing an “international community’s desire.”

The Lebanese president spoke “optimistically about the growing cooperation with the UAE, particularly after his recent visit, where he discussed topics such as lifting the travel ban for Lebanese citizens, facilitating business investments, and seeking military support,” according to Annahar Al Arabi.

The army continues its efforts

The head of state then spoke about the importance of security in Lebanon, highlighting “the role of the Lebanese armed forces in maintaining peace despite the economic recession and the presence of more than two million Syrian refugees.” He reiterated that “the Lebanese Army continues to focus its efforts in the south of the country, specifically on controlling the area around the Litani River, where the Lebanese Army has made significant progress in securing the region.”

The Lebanese Army has dismantled “more than 90 percent of Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the border with Israel since the November cease-fire,” a security official told AFP Wednesday. Aoun, meanwhile, stated in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the army now controls more than 85 percent of the country's south.

The November truce agreement, which ended more than a year of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, is based on a U.N. Security Council resolution stipulating that Lebanese troops and peacekeepers should be the only forces present in southern Lebanon.

According to the agreement, Hezbollah was to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from the Israeli border, and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the South.