Joseph Aoun and Mohammad bin Zayed commit to strengthening relations between Lebanon and the UAE

President Joseph Aoun arrived Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates for his first official visit to this Gulf monarchy, where he was welcomed by Emirati President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. They agreed on the "importance of strengthening bilateral relations in the interest of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples," according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

"The past is behind us. The state is beginning to regain its presence, capabilities, and sovereignty, and all its components are cooperating for the future of Lebanon," said Aoun, who thanked his counterpart for his support. "We look forward to seeing our Emirati brothers on our soil again."

Bin Zayed stated: "We support the unity of Lebanon, the integrity of its territories, and the strengthening of its institutions to preserve sovereignty, security, and stability."

Since his election on Jan. 9, Joseph Aoun has already visited Saudi Arabia in March, and then Qatar in April, aiming to revive relations with these Arab monarchies, which have been strained by regional tensions and the influence of pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

During the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, held this week in Washington, Riyadh and Doha both called for support in financing the reconstruction of Lebanon.