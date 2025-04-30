Lebanon 'tired' of 'other people's wars,' business leaders tell UN coordinator

The International Movement of Lebanese Business Leaders (Midel), representing Lebanese entrepreneurs both domestically and abroad, told the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon, Janine Hennis-Plasschaert, that the Lebanese are "tired" of the consequences of wars affecting their country and hope that the United Nations will help the various parties reach a lasting peace agreement.

"Lebanon is tired of paying the heavy price of other people's wars on its territory. It is time for us to live in peace on this sacred land ... We therefore rely on the United Nations to be the authorized intermediary in conducting indirect negotiations with all parties, aiming for a lasting agreement that guarantees the protection of Lebanon, its people, and its territory," stated Midel President Fouad Zmokhol at a lunch-debate organized in Beirut in the presence of the coordinator.

"We want to rebuild, now more than ever, but this reconstruction can only occur on solid foundations, without the risk of new destruction or forced displacement. The world is changing, and all wars must come to an end," he added.

Despite the truce concluded at the end of November after more than a year of war between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanon is regularly bombarded by Israel, which still occupies five strategic positions in southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities have repeatedly called on the sponsors of the agreement, the United States and France, to pressure Israel to withdraw its army from Lebanese territory and cease its strikes.