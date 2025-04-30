Information Minister Paul Morcos advocates for press freedom from Marseille

Information Minister Paul Morcos reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to press freedom and the protection of journalists during the Mediterranean Journalism Conference in Marseille, speaking Monday on the sidelines of the event’s opening ceremony.

The conference brought together journalists and media professionals from across the Mediterranean Basin and Africa and was attended by Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan.

In his remarks, Morcos stressed the need to safeguard journalism that is “objective and true to its principles,” especially amid ongoing political tensions and economic hardships in the region. He praised what he called a “hope for renewal” and a “willingness for change” in Lebanon, embodied by the recent election of President Joseph Aoun and the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

Morcos highlighted reforms undertaken by his ministry, including the drafting of a new media law in collaboration with civil society groups and journalists, with technical support from UNESCO. The proposed legislation aims to eliminate prison sentences for journalists and strengthen legal recognition of their rights, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

He also cited the fight against misinformation as a priority, pointing to the launch of a fact-checking platform on the NNA’s website and the creation of training programs for journalists. Efforts to modernize state-run media through technical partnerships and the preservation of archives were also noted.

The minister acknowledged Lebanon’s drop in press freedom rankings. In the 2024 annual index published by Reporters Without Borders, Lebanon ranked 140th out of 180 countries, down from 119th the previous year. He argued that the decline occurred in the context of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and does not reflect Lebanon’s broader media environment.

“Lebanon remains a beacon of press freedom in the Levant,” he said, “with seasoned professionals working across leading media institutions in the region and in Europe.”

‘Tangible change’ in new era

The Lebanese media landscape has recently been under scrutiny following court summons issued to digital outlets Megaphone and Daraj, as well as the think tank Kulluna Irada. Leaders from the organizations appeared before the Beirut Palace of Justice on April 15 in connection with complaints filed by groups reportedly close to the banking sector. The complaints accuse them of “harming the national economy,” “undermining market confidence,” and “destabilizing the financial system.”

During his visit, Morcos also met with members of the Lebanese community at the Lebanese Consulate in Marseille, at the invitation of Consul General Sonia Abi Azar. The gathering included Monsignor Paul Karam, pastor of Notre-Dame du Liban Church; Archimandrite Elie Nammour, pastor of Saint-Nicolas Church; and Elissar Naddaf, the minister’s adviser for Francophone affairs.

Attendees expressed a “sense of tangible change” under the new presidency and Cabinet, and voiced interest in forming an expatriate support committee for Lebanon, with a focus on Télé Liban. A follow-up meeting is expected soon, according to the NNA.

Morcos emphasized that the government is “making serious efforts to bring about change at various levels,” and underscored the importance of the Lebanese diaspora in helping to build a “new Lebanon.”