Comedian Joze Piranian, his stutter, and how it set him free

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The first thing you notice about Joze Piranian is not his stutter. It’s his warmth. Even over a flickering Zoom call between Beirut and Toronto, cut by unstable Wi-Fi, his humor carries through the pauses. He laughs easily, disarming every silence. Within minutes, you forget the hesitation in his speech. You only hear the courage that lives behind it.On Nov. 6, his journey from a boy afraid to speak to an international speaker and stand-up comedian will be shared in Lebanon through “Words Left Unspoken,” a 53-minute documentary directed by Josiane Blanc.The film, which premiered in Toronto and later screened in New York and Los Angeles, will have its Beirut screening at the Beirut Art Film Festival, followed by a live Q&A with Joze via Zoom from Canada, where he currently lives. “I was born and raised in Lebanon, and I avoided...

The first thing you notice about Joze Piranian is not his stutter. It’s his warmth. Even over a flickering Zoom call between Beirut and Toronto, cut by unstable Wi-Fi, his humor carries through the pauses. He laughs easily, disarming every silence. Within minutes, you forget the hesitation in his speech. You only hear the courage that lives behind it.On Nov. 6, his journey from a boy afraid to speak to an international speaker and stand-up comedian will be shared in Lebanon through “Words Left Unspoken,” a 53-minute documentary directed by Josiane Blanc.The film, which premiered in Toronto and later screened in New York and Los Angeles, will have its Beirut screening at the Beirut Art Film Festival, followed by a live Q&A with Joze via Zoom from Canada, where he currently lives. “I was born and raised in Lebanon, and I...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in