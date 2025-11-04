Comedian Joze Piranian, his stutter, and how it set him free
Joze, who went from a shy child with a stutter, to a newcomer in Canada, to an international public speaker and comedian, is the focus of the documentary "Words Left Unspoken" showing Thursday at the Beirut Art Film Festival.
Joze Piranian, comedian and motivational speaker, on stage during a public speaking event. (Photo courtesy of the comedian)
The first thing you notice about Joze Piranian is not his stutter. It’s his warmth. Even over a flickering Zoom call between Beirut and Toronto, cut by unstable Wi-Fi, his humor carries through the pauses. He laughs easily, disarming every silence. Within minutes, you forget the hesitation in his speech. You only hear the courage that lives behind it.On Nov. 6, his journey from a boy afraid to speak to an international speaker and stand-up comedian will be shared in Lebanon through “Words Left Unspoken,” a 53-minute documentary directed by Josiane Blanc.The film, which premiered in Toronto and later screened in New York and Los Angeles, will have its Beirut screening at the Beirut Art Film Festival, followed by a live Q&A with Joze via Zoom from Canada, where he currently lives. “I was born and raised in Lebanon, and I avoided...
The first thing you notice about Joze Piranian is not his stutter. It’s his warmth. Even over a flickering Zoom call between Beirut and Toronto, cut by unstable Wi-Fi, his humor carries through the pauses. He laughs easily, disarming every silence. Within minutes, you forget the hesitation in his speech. You only hear the courage that lives behind it.On Nov. 6, his journey from a boy afraid to speak to an international speaker and stand-up comedian will be shared in Lebanon through “Words Left Unspoken,” a 53-minute documentary directed by Josiane Blanc.The film, which premiered in Toronto and later screened in New York and Los Angeles, will have its Beirut screening at the Beirut Art Film Festival, followed by a live Q&A with Joze via Zoom from Canada, where he currently lives. “I was born and raised in Lebanon, and I...