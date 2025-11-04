Chantal Goya: Libido? What’s that?

We regularly invite a public figure to take part in our quirky interview of lighthearted, unexpected questions. This time, a familiar face at L’Orient-Le Jour — Chantal Goya, still an icon for little ones at 83 — joins in ahead of her two shows this weekend at the Casino du Liban.
Chantal Goya at home, November 2025. (Credit: Raphaël Abdelnour/L'Orient-Le Jour)
As soon as you step inside, you’re overwhelmed by an overload of information. Books scattered everywhere, posters fighting for space on the walls, photo albums sent by fans. Chantal Goya weaves her way in, leaves her bag on an old mahogany desk, all while firing off voice memos to her team. There are always three concerts to manage, a dress to alter, a mask to fix, or an enchanted forest to maintain.The organized chaos of this seventh arrondissement Paris apartment belongs to Jean-Jacques Debout, the singer’s husband and Pygmalion — the one without whom she might not be here, after half a century on stage.For her “50 Years of Love” tour, this self-proclaimed “eternal kid” at 83 wants to go big: a new album with two unreleased tracks, dates in France and Lebanon... There’s even a purposefully kitschy coloring book, crossword puzzles at a...
As soon as you step inside, you’re overwhelmed by an overload of information. Books scattered everywhere, posters fighting for space on the walls, photo albums sent by fans. Chantal Goya weaves her way in, leaves her bag on an old mahogany desk, all while firing off voice memos to her team. There are always three concerts to manage, a dress to alter, a mask to fix, or an enchanted forest to maintain.The organized chaos of this seventh arrondissement Paris apartment belongs to Jean-Jacques Debout, the singer’s husband and Pygmalion — the one without whom she might not be here, after half a century on stage.For her “50 Years of Love” tour, this self-proclaimed “eternal kid” at 83 wants to go big: a new album with two unreleased tracks, dates in France and Lebanon... There’s even a purposefully kitschy coloring book,...