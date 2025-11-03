Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Lebanon, Syria, Iran... the US wants its ‘new Middle East’ by year’s end

The idea of a “civil council” to administer southern Lebanon, which would be coordinated between Lebanon and Israel and overseen by Washington, is quietly taking shape behind the scenes.

L'OLJ / By Mounir RABIH, 03 November 2025 11:50

Lebanon, Syria, Iran... the US wants its ‘new Middle East’ by year’s end

Residents at the site of an Israeli attack in Blida, southern Lebanon, in which troops laid siege to a municipal building, shooting dead an employee sleeping inside, on Oct. 30, 2025. (CreditL Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

Washington has laid out key milestones for countries in the region and it has set the end of the year as a deadline for those countries to reach them.Lebanon is expected to have finished seizing Hezbollah’s arsenal south of the Litani River and to have “contained” the group across all Lebanese territory; Iran must reach a nuclear agreement that meets U.S. conditions; and Syria is expected to conclude a security arrangement with Israel and reach an understanding with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on integrating the Kurds into the Syrian state.With just two months left before that deadline, Israeli threats against Lebanon and Hezbollah are intensifying and are likely to escalate — or even materialize — if these conditions are not met. Washington has submitted a proposal for direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, and plans to...
