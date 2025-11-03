Lebanon, Syria, Iran... the US wants its ‘new Middle East’ by year’s end

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Washington has laid out key milestones for countries in the region and it has set the end of the year as a deadline for those countries to reach them.Lebanon is expected to have finished seizing Hezbollah’s arsenal south of the Litani River and to have “contained” the group across all Lebanese territory; Iran must reach a nuclear agreement that meets U.S. conditions; and Syria is expected to conclude a security arrangement with Israel and reach an understanding with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on integrating the Kurds into the Syrian state.With just two months left before that deadline, Israeli threats against Lebanon and Hezbollah are intensifying and are likely to escalate — or even materialize — if these conditions are not met. Washington has submitted a proposal for direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, and plans to...

Washington has laid out key milestones for countries in the region and it has set the end of the year as a deadline for those countries to reach them.Lebanon is expected to have finished seizing Hezbollah’s arsenal south of the Litani River and to have “contained” the group across all Lebanese territory; Iran must reach a nuclear agreement that meets U.S. conditions; and Syria is expected to conclude a security arrangement with Israel and reach an understanding with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on integrating the Kurds into the Syrian state.With just two months left before that deadline, Israeli threats against Lebanon and Hezbollah are intensifying and are likely to escalate — or even materialize — if these conditions are not met. Washington has submitted a proposal for direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, and...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in