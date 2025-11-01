On Lebanon's Arms Monopoly, Riyadh’s Discontent is Tangible

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google It seems that Saudi Arabia’s political and economic return to Lebanon won't be happening anytime soon. An article published last week by the Saudi daily Okaz criticized the "laxity" of Lebanon's government to concretely implement the decision to monopolize the state's arms monopolization. “How can one speak of a government capable of exercising its sovereignty over the entire territory when an armed group is not subject to its authority?” ponders the author, who seems to be saying out loud what the Saudi leadership is thinking quietly. Although Riyadh has not (yet) taken any official position on the subject, these messages being relayed toward the Joseph Aoun-Nawaf Salam tandem (welcomed at the start of their mandate with considerable enthusiasm in the Saudi capital) raise questions about the fate of aid conferences...

