On Lebanon's Arms Monopoly, Riyadh’s Discontent is Tangible

Saudi envoy to Lebanon Yazid bin Farhan is reported to have 'postponed' his trip to the Lebanese capital, according to information received by L'Orient-Le Jour.

/OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 01 November 2025 12:29

Lire cet article en Français
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Riyadh on March 3, 2025. (Photo taken from the website of the Lebanese Presidency)

It seems that Saudi Arabia’s political and economic return to Lebanon won't be happening anytime soon. An article published last week by the Saudi daily Okaz criticized the "laxity" of Lebanon's government to concretely implement the decision to monopolize the state's arms monopolization. “How can one speak of a government capable of exercising its sovereignty over the entire territory when an armed group is not subject to its authority?” ponders the author, who seems to be saying out loud what the Saudi leadership is thinking quietly. Although Riyadh has not (yet) taken any official position on the subject, these messages being relayed toward the Joseph Aoun-Nawaf Salam tandem (welcomed at the start of their mandate with considerable enthusiasm in the Saudi capital) raise questions about the fate of aid conferences...
