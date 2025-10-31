Rachid Benzine: Literary world's silence on Gaza is 'a deliberate abandonment of our responsibility'

French-Moroccan writer and Islamic scholar Rachid Benzine. (Credit: AFP)
After "Lettres à Nour" ('Letters to Nour'), "Voyage au bout de l’enfance," (Journey to the end of childhood') and "Les silences des pères" ('Silence of the fathers') (Seuil, winner of the 2024 Grand Prix du Roman Métis), the Franco-Moroccan writer, political scientist, and Islamic scholar Rachid Benzine returns with a striking and committed novel: "L’homme qui lisait des livres" ('The man who read books').The story introduces the reader to Nabil al-Jaber, a Palestinian bookseller who has set up his library among the still-smoldering ruins of a Gaza devastated by the 2014 war.The man brimming with culture tells the story of his life, punctuated by literature and theater. The seemingly improbable alliance of art and a land scarred by wars becomes an obvious means to...
After "Lettres à Nour" ('Letters to Nour'), "Voyage au bout de l’enfance," (Journey to the end of childhood') and "Les silences des pères" ('Silence of the fathers') (Seuil, winner of the 2024 Grand Prix du Roman Métis), the Franco-Moroccan writer, political scientist, and Islamic scholar Rachid Benzine returns with a striking and committed novel: "L’homme qui lisait des livres" ('The man who read books').The story introduces the reader to Nabil al-Jaber, a Palestinian bookseller who has set up his library among the still-smoldering ruins of a Gaza devastated by the 2014 war.The man brimming with culture tells the story of his life, punctuated by literature and theater. The seemingly improbable alliance of art and a land scarred by wars becomes an obvious means...