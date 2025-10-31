Latest US proposal to Lebanon: An internationally administered buffer zone

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Pressure on Lebanon has reached a breaking point: international actors are urging the country to decide swiftly — either enter negotiations with Israel or risk a major escalation.Lebanon is studying all its options and seeking to adopt a unified stance to present to its interlocutors. It does not want war but demands an end to Israeli strikes and aggression. It is ready to negotiate but plans a broad diplomatic offensive with international powers.But the essential question remains: what does Israel want? Is it really seeking to negotiate and reach a solution, or does it want to force its adversary into total capitulation?L'Orient-Le Jour has learned that Lebanon has received, from several envoys, notably the American Tom Barrack, the main points of the offer presented — which is nothing other than a reproduction of the Gaza...

Pressure on Lebanon has reached a breaking point: international actors are urging the country to decide swiftly — either enter negotiations with Israel or risk a major escalation.Lebanon is studying all its options and seeking to adopt a unified stance to present to its interlocutors. It does not want war but demands an end to Israeli strikes and aggression. It is ready to negotiate but plans a broad diplomatic offensive with international powers.But the essential question remains: what does Israel want? Is it really seeking to negotiate and reach a solution, or does it want to force its adversary into total capitulation?L'Orient-Le Jour has learned that Lebanon has received, from several envoys, notably the American Tom Barrack, the main points of the offer presented — which is nothing other than a reproduction of the Gaza...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in