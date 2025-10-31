Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Latest US proposal to Lebanon: An internationally administered buffer zone

If Lebanon rejects the offer — modeled on Gaza — it risks facing Israel alone.

L'OLJ / By Mounir RABIH, 31 October 2025 11:52

Latest US proposal to Lebanon: An internationally administered buffer zone

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike on the heights of Jarmaq, in the Jezzine district of South Lebanon, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Credit: Rabih Daher/AFP)

Pressure on Lebanon has reached a breaking point: international actors are urging the country to decide swiftly — either enter negotiations with Israel or risk a major escalation.Lebanon is studying all its options and seeking to adopt a unified stance to present to its interlocutors. It does not want war but demands an end to Israeli strikes and aggression. It is ready to negotiate but plans a broad diplomatic offensive with international powers.But the essential question remains: what does Israel want? Is it really seeking to negotiate and reach a solution, or does it want to force its adversary into total capitulation?L'Orient-Le Jour has learned that Lebanon has received, from several envoys, notably the American Tom Barrack, the main points of the offer presented — which is nothing other than a reproduction of the Gaza...
