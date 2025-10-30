COMMENTARY
Dying in Shatila
L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 30 October 2025 16:15
Cities around the world have their “zones.” Those impenetrable areas deemed dangerous, rife with trafficking, ruled by gangs, unlivable except for those born there who know the codes.These bleak outskirts are usually monochrome, gathering people of the same origin, the same faith or the same despair. They have their own laws, their local bosses, their street markets selling goods found nowhere else and their distinctive styles of dress. Housing is cramped, births are chaotic and sunlight is scarce.In Lebanon, we have “the camps.”The Palestinian camps, to be precise. They were established on the country’s soil after the 1948 Nakba, and the arrival of the first refugees brutally expelled by Israeli settlers. Historical context, here From scapegoat, to brotherhood, to ghetto: The story of Palestinians in Lebanon The world did not know...
