ANALYSIS
Morgan Ortagus’s proposal makes a breakthrough?
L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 30 October 2025 15:23
Contrary to what was said before the arrival of U.S. Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon, her meetings with officials went smoothly, in a climate of candor and openness, according to a Lebanese figure closely following the issue.In fact, Ortagus brought with her a proposal that falls midway between Israeli demands and Lebanon’s official position.The plan, however, still needs to be carefully studied before the Lebanese side provides a final response. The details of the visit In a discreet Beirut visit, Ortagus raises prospects of negotiations with Israel According to Lebanese sources, the process behind the latest proposals began nearly two months ago, when Israeli Minister Ron Dermer, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asked U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert — who was visiting...
Contrary to what was said before the arrival of U.S. Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon, her meetings with officials went smoothly, in a climate of candor and openness, according to a Lebanese figure closely following the issue.In fact, Ortagus brought with her a proposal that falls midway between Israeli demands and Lebanon’s official position.The plan, however, still needs to be carefully studied before the Lebanese side provides a final response. The details of the visit In a discreet Beirut visit, Ortagus raises prospects of negotiations with Israel According to Lebanese sources, the process behind the latest proposals began nearly two months ago, when Israeli Minister Ron Dermer, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asked U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert — who was visiting...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic