Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Diaspora vote: Parliament doors closed to Berri as Cabinet meeting awaited

As the parliamentary blocs opposed to Hezbollah caused a surprise by forcing a lack of quorum for the third time, the parliament speaker was meeting with the prime minister.

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 29 October 2025 14:44

Lire cet article en Français
Diaspora vote: Parliament doors closed to Berri as Cabinet meeting awaited

The deputies of the Shiite tandem and their allies in Parliament, on October 28, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour)

After two parliamentary sessions already derailed by a standoff over amendments to the electoral law ahead of the May 2026 parliamentary elections, debate over expatriate voting once again torpedoed Tuesday’s planned plenary session. The session failed to reach quorum, preventing the examination of the laws that were on the agenda.It was an unexpected setback for Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as all indications had suggested that he would manage to secure a quorum this time.The deadlock therefore continues, unless the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the electoral law manages to shift the balance, likely in favor of the political camp opposed to Hezbollah. More on this New Parliament session aborted due to lack of quorum In Parliament, the boycott strategy led by the Lebanese Forces (LF) ultimately paid off.Only...
After two parliamentary sessions already derailed by a standoff over amendments to the electoral law ahead of the May 2026 parliamentary elections, debate over expatriate voting once again torpedoed Tuesday’s planned plenary session. The session failed to reach quorum, preventing the examination of the laws that were on the agenda.It was an unexpected setback for Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, as all indications had suggested that he would manage to secure a quorum this time.The deadlock therefore continues, unless the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the electoral law manages to shift the balance, likely in favor of the political camp opposed to Hezbollah. More on this New Parliament session aborted due to lack of quorum In Parliament, the boycott strategy led by the Lebanese Forces (LF) ultimately paid...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top