Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

THE BIGGER PICTURE

What consequences does PKK's withdrawal from Turkey have for Iraq?

Six months after announcing its intention to disarm and dissolve, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party has begun withdrawing its fighters to northern Iraq.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 28 October 2025 14:22

Lire cet article en Français
What consequences does PKK's withdrawal from Turkey have for Iraq?

Sabri Ok (center), senior official of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), addresses journalists during a ceremony in the Qandil region of northern Iraq, where the group announced the complete withdrawal of its forces from Turkey, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Credit: Shwan Mohammed/AFP)

After more than a 40-year long insurgency against the Turkish state, the Kurdistan Workers Party’s (PKK) decision to withdraw marks a major turning point in one of the Middle East’s longest-running conflicts. Labelled as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, the group, which was founded in 1978, announced in May that it would lay down its arms, following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, to bring an end to the armed struggle. On Sunday, during a ceremony held in the Qandil Mountains, the PKK announced that all its fighters were withdrawing from Turkish territory in order to “lay the foundations for a free, democratic and fraternal life,” and it called on Ankara to adopt the necessary legal measures to facilitate the group’s political transition. The Turkish presidency’s head of...
After more than a 40-year long insurgency against the Turkish state, the Kurdistan Workers Party’s (PKK) decision to withdraw marks a major turning point in one of the Middle East’s longest-running conflicts. Labelled as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, the group, which was founded in 1978, announced in May that it would lay down its arms, following a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, to bring an end to the armed struggle. On Sunday, during a ceremony held in the Qandil Mountains, the PKK announced that all its fighters were withdrawing from Turkish territory in order to “lay the foundations for a free, democratic and fraternal life,” and it called on Ankara to adopt the necessary legal measures to facilitate the group’s political transition. The Turkish...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top