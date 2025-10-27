Gaza, Trumpism and Isabelle Adjani: After the Louvre heist, Art Basel finally wakes up Paris

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Paris is working to restore its image (and reputation). Less than a week after the spectacular Louvre heist, in which eight pieces of jewelry worth 88 million euros were stolen, the city’s cultural scene — shaken by these historic thefts — is reopening its doors to investors, collectors, and art lovers alike.Beneath the glass roof of the Grand Palais, in the heart of the 8th arrondissement, the French edition of Art Basel saw its ambitions on the rise for its fourth year. Having become a major international platform for contemporary art in just a few years, the event — intended both as a place of discovery and business — took place this time under almost-normal conditions. In 2022, it was held during a general strike in France, in 2023, just after the Oct. 7 attacks and the start of Israel's response in Gaza and in 2024, under...

Paris is working to restore its image (and reputation). Less than a week after the spectacular Louvre heist, in which eight pieces of jewelry worth 88 million euros were stolen, the city’s cultural scene — shaken by these historic thefts — is reopening its doors to investors, collectors, and art lovers alike.Beneath the glass roof of the Grand Palais, in the heart of the 8th arrondissement, the French edition of Art Basel saw its ambitions on the rise for its fourth year. Having become a major international platform for contemporary art in just a few years, the event — intended both as a place of discovery and business — took place this time under almost-normal conditions. In 2022, it was held during a general strike in France, in 2023, just after the Oct. 7 attacks and the start of Israel's response in Gaza and in 2024,...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in