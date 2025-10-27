Gaza, Trumpism and Isabelle Adjani: After the Louvre heist, Art Basel finally wakes up Paris

The event was once again held at the Grand Palais. (Credit: Art Basel)
Paris is working to restore its image (and reputation). Less than a week after the spectacular Louvre heist, in which eight pieces of jewelry worth 88 million euros were stolen, the city’s cultural scene — shaken by these historic thefts — is reopening its doors to investors, collectors, and art lovers alike.Beneath the glass roof of the Grand Palais, in the heart of the 8th arrondissement, the French edition of Art Basel saw its ambitions on the rise for its fourth year. Having become a major international platform for contemporary art in just a few years, the event — intended both as a place of discovery and business — took place this time under almost-normal conditions. In 2022, it was held during a general strike in France, in 2023, just after the Oct. 7 attacks and the start of Israel's response in Gaza and in 2024, under...
Paris is working to restore its image (and reputation). Less than a week after the spectacular Louvre heist, in which eight pieces of jewelry worth 88 million euros were stolen, the city’s cultural scene — shaken by these historic thefts — is reopening its doors to investors, collectors, and art lovers alike.Beneath the glass roof of the Grand Palais, in the heart of the 8th arrondissement, the French edition of Art Basel saw its ambitions on the rise for its fourth year. Having become a major international platform for contemporary art in just a few years, the event — intended both as a place of discovery and business — took place this time under almost-normal conditions. In 2022, it was held during a general strike in France, in 2023, just after the Oct. 7 attacks and the start of Israel's response in Gaza and in 2024,...