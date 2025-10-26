Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Selling at any price in Beirut's southern suburbs?

Faced with a possible Israeli military escalation in Lebanon, some residents are ready to sell off their properties, according to real estate professionals.

L'OLJ / By Layal DAGHER, 26 October 2025 11:21

Lire cet article en Français
Selling at any price in Beirut's southern suburbs?

A woman walks past the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike, in October 2024 in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)

"I would rather sell my apartment at a very low price than see it fall into ruin." Nearly a year after the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, Jihad has no plans to return to his home in Hadath.His 150-square-meter unit, once valued at $180,000 before the war, is struggling to find a buyer even at half the price.Like him, many residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, heavily bombarded by Israeli airstrikes, are rushing to sell, fearing a new military escalation even as things have quieted in Gaza. More real estate dynamics 'Don't sell your house': Hadath municipality reiterates calls to preserve 'Christian character' Is there a real estate 'exodus' in neighborhoods where Hezbollah remains firmly rooted?"Residents of the southern suburbs are leaving the area and looking to sell their properties, no...
