Selling at any price in Beirut's southern suburbs?

"I would rather sell my apartment at a very low price than see it fall into ruin." Nearly a year after the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, Jihad has no plans to return to his home in Hadath.His 150-square-meter unit, once valued at $180,000 before the war, is struggling to find a buyer even at half the price.Like him, many residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, heavily bombarded by Israeli airstrikes, are rushing to sell, fearing a new military escalation even as things have quieted in Gaza. More real estate dynamics 'Don't sell your house': Hadath municipality reiterates calls to preserve 'Christian character' Is there a real estate 'exodus' in neighborhoods where Hezbollah remains firmly rooted?"Residents of the southern suburbs are leaving the area and looking to sell their properties, no...

