Selling at any price in Beirut's southern suburbs?

A woman walks past the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli strike, in October 2024 in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L’Orient-Le Jour)
"I would rather sell my apartment at a very low price than see it fall into ruin." Nearly a year after the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, Jihad has no plans to return to his home in Hadath.His 150-square-meter unit, once valued at $180,000 before the war, is struggling to find a buyer even at half the price.Like him, many residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, heavily bombarded by Israeli airstrikes, are rushing to sell, fearing a new military escalation even as things have quieted in Gaza. More real estate dynamics 'Don't sell your house': Hadath municipality reiterates calls to preserve 'Christian character' Is there a real estate 'exodus' in neighborhoods where Hezbollah remains firmly rooted?"Residents of the southern suburbs are leaving the area and looking to sell their properties, no...
"I would rather sell my apartment at a very low price than see it fall into ruin." Nearly a year after the cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, Jihad has no plans to return to his home in Hadath.His 150-square-meter unit, once valued at $180,000 before the war, is struggling to find a buyer even at half the price.Like him, many residents of Beirut's southern suburbs, heavily bombarded by Israeli airstrikes, are rushing to sell, fearing a new military escalation even as things have quieted in Gaza. More real estate dynamics 'Don't sell your house': Hadath municipality reiterates calls to preserve 'Christian character' Is there a real estate 'exodus' in neighborhoods where Hezbollah remains firmly rooted?"Residents of the southern suburbs are leaving the area and looking to sell their properties, no...