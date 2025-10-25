Julie Brafman wins the 87th Albert Londres Prize awarded in Beirut

Julie Brafman won the 87th Albert Londres Prize for print journalism on Saturday, the most prestigious award in Francophone journalism. The jury praised the articles and investigative reporting of the Libération journalist, saying "her courtroom reporting ... combines precision, poetry and empathy."

The award was presented in Beirut for the second time, after having been awarded there in 2007. The ceremony took place at the ESA Business School as part of the Beirut Livres literary festival. It was initially scheduled to take place in Lebanon in 2024, but had been postponed and moved to Paris due to the war.

L'Orient-Le Jour journalist Emmanuel Haddad had been shortlisted for this 78th edition, alongside Eliott Brachet (Le Monde), Iris Lambert (Society, Libération), Ariane Lavrilleux (Disclose), Célian Macé (Libération), Matteo Maillard (Libération, Jeune Afrique) and Arthur Sarradin (Libération, Paris Match).

The 41st audiovisual prize was awarded to Jules Giraudat and Arthur Bouvard for their film "Le syndrome de La Havane" for Canal+, "a geopolitical thriller combining in-depth investigation and stunning imagery."

The 9th book prize went to Elena Volochine for "Propagande: l'armée de guerre de Vladimir Poutine" (Ed. Autrement). The jury praised this "deep historical and journalistic analysis that sheds light on today's Russia."

Many past recipients of the prize who had been correspondents in Beirut spoke during the ceremony about what the Lebanese capital meant to them, including our journalist Caroline Hayek, recipient of the 83rd Albert Londres Prize. The jury also presented an honorary award to Gazan journalists, represented by the AFP Gaza bureau chief Adel Zaanoun, who made the film "Inside Gaza."





Albert Londres (1884-1932) is considered the father of modern investigative reporting. The award bearing his name was first presented in 1933. To be eligible for the Albert Londres Prize, candidates must be Francophone and under 41 years old.