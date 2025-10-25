Block 8: Saddi defends contract that appears less advantageous for Lebanon

The oil exploration vessel Tungsten Explorer off the Lebanese coast, Feb. 25, 2020. (Credit: AFP)
Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi responded to L'Orient-Le Jour regarding the criticism directed at him following the Cabinet's approval, on Thursday, of the exploration and production agreement for Block 8 of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to a consortium consisting of France's TotalEnergies, Italy's Eni and QatarEnergy."Whether the government decided to approve the contract with the consortium or to refuse it, detractors would have always found a way to criticize us by citing the opposite of whichever decision was made," he said.This decision, as soon as it was adopted, immediately sparked controversy in the Lebanese media, citing the less favorable conditions imposed by the consortium and accepted by the government.
