Gaza under Trump’s stewardship: Netanyahu’s moment of truth

This aerial view shows people on a beach near an installation representing U.S. President Donald Trump in Tel Aviv, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
Seeing so many American officials visit Israel in quick succession is uncommon. This ongoing attention may not be good news for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said before he met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, "We are not a U.S. protectorate. It is Israel that will decide its own security."Gaza has become U.S. President Donald Trump’s problem, and his credibility as a peacemaker is now on the line. The supposedly impartial stance of the White House and its micromanagement of Gaza are raising doubts in Tel Aviv. On-the-ground A Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in Nablus U.S. officials are leveraging the momentum to quickly mobilize the resources needed to launch a broad operation implementing the peace plan for Gaza, which is based on three main pillars: the Peace Council, the civil-military...
Seeing so many American officials visit Israel in quick succession is uncommon. This ongoing attention may not be good news for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said before he met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, "We are not a U.S. protectorate. It is Israel that will decide its own security."Gaza has become U.S. President Donald Trump’s problem, and his credibility as a peacemaker is now on the line. The supposedly impartial stance of the White House and its micromanagement of Gaza are raising doubts in Tel Aviv. On-the-ground A Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in Nablus U.S. officials are leveraging the momentum to quickly mobilize the resources needed to launch a broad operation implementing the peace plan for Gaza, which is based on three main pillars: the Peace Council, the...