Hezbollah member and woman killed in Israeli drone strike near Nabatieh

SOUTH LEBANON — The Israeli army killed two people, including a Hezbollah member, in a strike targeting a vehicle traveling on a road between Toul and Harouf, in the Nabatieh district of South Lebanon.

The driver of the car was identified as Abbas Karaki, whose death was acknowledged by Hezbollah in a statement honoring him, while the passenger who also died in the same attack was named Hiba Choucair.

Two other people were also injured by the strike, which also destroyed several shopfront windows nearby, according to information from our correspondent.

The owner of the targeted car, initially mistakenly identified as one of the victims of the strike, is Hussein al-Abed Hamdane, who was injured in the Hezbollah beeper attack in September 2024.

The Israeli army said in a statement posted on X that Abbas Karaki was "the logistics chief of the southern front" for Hezbollah.

The military accuses him of "supervising the reconstruction of Hezbollah's combat capabilities and infrastructure south of the Litani River," according to the statement by its Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee.

The Israeli military consistently claims to have targeted or killed individuals affiliated with Hezbollah in its daily attacks in South Lebanon and the Bekaa, despite the cease-fire that came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

According to United Nations figures and a tally by L’Orient-Le Jour, more than 300 people, including at least 100 civilians, have been killed in the past 11 months.

Reporting by our regional correspondent, Muntasser Abdallah.