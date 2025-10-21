Why have Israeli drones been flying low and intensely over Beirut in recent days?

BEIRUT — Israeli drones have been flying at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs almost without interruption since Monday morning, triggering fear among the capital's residents that Israel could be preparing to escalate its attacks.

During last year's 66-day war, Israeli drones violated Beirut's skies continuously, and have done so on a consistent basis in south Lebanon for over two years.

The sound of the low-flying drones is a major source of anxiety for residents, especially since this is the first time they have flown over the capital with such intensity and for such a long duration since the shaky cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was signed in November 2024.

Despite the deal, Israel has been targeting the south with near-daily strikes, as well as the occasional strike on the Bekaa. Israel also attacked the southern suburbs of Beirut a couple of times since then, most recently in June.

This intensified violation of Lebanese airspace coincided with a message delivered on Monday by U.S. Envoy to Lebanon and Syria Tom Barrack, in which he reiterated his calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament, warning that failure to do so could trigger a new Israeli offensive.

Psychological warfare?

Elias Hanna, retired Lebanese Army general and military strategist, told L'Orient Today on Tuesday that drones, generally speaking, transmit real-time video, collect information, carry out reconnaissance missions, expand target lists and strike occasionally.

For his part, retired Lebanese Army general Maroun Hitti explained, during a call with our publication, that a drone can detect targets and send them to the operations center, recognize faces — especially today with the use of artificial intelligence — take photos and perform a vast spectrum of activities.

According to Hanna, the drones are flying at low altitude because Israel does not fear the consequences of doing so: "There is no air defense and no one dares to shoot them down," he said.

Israel is also imposing its presence, the military expert explained. With the infrared systems and electronics the drones carry, they can accomplish missions at both high and low altitudes, but they fly low to "provoke, deter and portray a state of readiness."

'Threat to the government'

Regarding the increase in drone flights and the timing of it, Hanna considers it a message to the Lebanese government. "It’s an assertion, a way of saying 'I am present,' as well as a deterrence operation. It’s a threat to the Lebanese government in the middle of the capital," he said.

Hitti also believes that the drone flights contain a threatening message to the Lebanese authorities, noting that a drone flew over the Baabda Presidential Palace on Monday.

Regarding the types of drones, Hanna noted that Israel is most likely using one of the two Hermes models (450 and 900), since they can fly over a large area and are highly equipped.

Meanwhile, Hitti noted another aspect which could explain the widening of the drones' area of operation: "Drones have been newly introduced into the multi-domain oprations that the Israelis are undertaking in Northern Israel," he said, in reference to the Israeli army's large-scale maneuvers in the Galilee region that started on Sunday evening. "Multi-domain operations include naval, air, ground forces, artificial intelligence, engineering, etc... The inclusion of drones in this means that the use of drones may very well be part of these maneuvers."

A renewed battle, 'only a matter of time'?

On a strategic level, Hitti says that "after Hezbollah started rebuilding their military capabilities and regional and international actors realized that disarming Hezbollah by the Lebanese government under these circumstances is unrealistic, the United States and Israel now believe that disarmament is not yielding results, so they are changing strategy. "Part of this strategy change is the extension of surveillance and reconnaissance over Beirut," he believes.

The ex-officer noted that Lebanon is already in a situation where the Israeli strikes have become stronger, deeper, with bigger bombs, not only targeting Hezbollah operatives, but targeting Hezbollah infrastructure as well.

The expert believes that unless Hezbollah yields to the Lebanese government's injunctions, an escalation that could lead to a renewed battle is "only a matter of time."