Political assassinations: Has Adel Nassar’s decision revived the Kataeb-LF rivalry?

The leader of the Kataeb party, Samy Gemayel, and the leader of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, with his wife Sethrida in Meerab, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo provided by the LF)
The mere appointment of investigative judges in political assassination cases by Justice Minister Adel Nassar, who is close to the Kataeb party, was enough to bring back the long-standing tension between the grassroots supporters of the two Christian parties: the Kataeb and the Lebanese Forces.All the more so since one of these cases is the 1978 Ehden massacre, during which the head of the Marada movement, Tony Frangieh, grandfather and namesake of the current MP, was killed alongside his family.The case has long been associated LF leader Samir Geagea. Hence the questions about the state of relations between the Kataeb and LF, just months ahead of the legislative elections scheduled for May.According to L’Orient-Le Jour’s sources, Kataeb learned — mostly through word of mouth and the media — that the LF had criticized Nassar’s decision....
