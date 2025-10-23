Saudi Arabia appoints new grand mufti, Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan

Cheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia on Oct. 22, 2025. (Credit: Archive photo Adyan Alhamidi/Wikimedia)
Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan, now 90, has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new grand mufti by royal decree, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, who died last September after 25 years in the post, the official SPA news agency reported.He now holds the highest religious post in the kingdom, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mecca and Medina, where nearly 1.7 million pilgrims traveled for the Hajj this year, according to data from the Saudi statistical authority.At 90, Saleh bin Fawzan is "one of the most respected clerics in the kingdom," notes James M. Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, explaining the choice of the authorities. About MBS on another front Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines? Born, according to available information, on Sept. 28, 1935, in the...
Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan, now 90, has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new grand mufti by royal decree, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, who died last September after 25 years in the post, the official SPA news agency reported.He now holds the highest religious post in the kingdom, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mecca and Medina, where nearly 1.7 million pilgrims traveled for the Hajj this year, according to data from the Saudi statistical authority.At 90, Saleh bin Fawzan is "one of the most respected clerics in the kingdom," notes James M. Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, explaining the choice of the authorities. About MBS on another front Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines? Born, according to available information, on Sept. 28, 1935, in the...