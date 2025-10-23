Saudi Arabia appoints new grand mufti, Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan, now 90, has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new grand mufti by royal decree, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, who died last September after 25 years in the post, the official SPA news agency reported.He now holds the highest religious post in the kingdom, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mecca and Medina, where nearly 1.7 million pilgrims traveled for the Hajj this year, according to data from the Saudi statistical authority.At 90, Saleh bin Fawzan is "one of the most respected clerics in the kingdom," notes James M. Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, explaining the choice of the authorities. About MBS on another front Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines? Born, according to available information, on Sept. 28, 1935, in the...

Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan al-Fawzan, now 90, has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new grand mufti by royal decree, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, who died last September after 25 years in the post, the official SPA news agency reported.He now holds the highest religious post in the kingdom, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Mecca and Medina, where nearly 1.7 million pilgrims traveled for the Hajj this year, according to data from the Saudi statistical authority.At 90, Saleh bin Fawzan is "one of the most respected clerics in the kingdom," notes James M. Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, explaining the choice of the authorities. About MBS on another front Palestine: Why is MBS not on the front lines? Born, according to available information, on Sept. 28, 1935, in the...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in