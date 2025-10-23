'Our pride': In Tannourine, residents display confidence amid a 'fabricated story'

The Tannourine factory is located in the hollow of a valley, in the village of the same name, in the Batroun district. (Photo: Nemtala Edde/L'Orient-Le Jour)
“I am going to drink Tannourine water!” With these words, and after sipping from the bottle in front of him, Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury ended his Sunday press conference at the facility of the famous mineral water brand.Perched over 1,000 meters above sea level in the heart of a valley, the company in the village of Tannourine al-Tahta (Batroun), resumed operations Saturday following approval from the Health Ministry. “We haven’t slept all week. The calls and messages of support haven’t stopped!” board chairman Georges Makhoul told L’Orient-Le Jour. More on this story Industry leaders criticize tests behind ban on Tannourine water Last Monday, the Health Ministry issued a circular announcing the presence of a bacteria in the brand’s bottled water and, to everyone’s surprise, ordered its temporary withdrawal from the market...
