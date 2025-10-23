Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

REPORT

'Our pride': In Tannourine, residents display confidence amid a 'fabricated story'

The mineral water production company resumed activities Saturday after a five-day shutdown.

By Nemtala EDDÉ, 23 October 2025 09:33

Lire cet article en Français
'Our pride': In Tannourine, residents display confidence amid a 'fabricated story'

The Tannourine factory is located in the hollow of a valley, in the village of the same name, in the Batroun district. (Photo: Nemtala Edde/L'Orient-Le Jour)

“I am going to drink Tannourine water!” With these words, and after sipping from the bottle in front of him, Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury ended his Sunday press conference at the facility of the famous mineral water brand.Perched over 1,000 meters above sea level in the heart of a valley, the company in the village of Tannourine al-Tahta (Batroun), resumed operations Saturday following approval from the Health Ministry. “We haven’t slept all week. The calls and messages of support haven’t stopped!” board chairman Georges Makhoul told L’Orient-Le Jour. More on this story Industry leaders criticize tests behind ban on Tannourine water Last Monday, the Health Ministry issued a circular announcing the presence of a bacteria in the brand’s bottled water and, to everyone’s surprise, ordered its temporary withdrawal from the market...
“I am going to drink Tannourine water!” With these words, and after sipping from the bottle in front of him, Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury ended his Sunday press conference at the facility of the famous mineral water brand.Perched over 1,000 meters above sea level in the heart of a valley, the company in the village of Tannourine al-Tahta (Batroun), resumed operations Saturday following approval from the Health Ministry. “We haven’t slept all week. The calls and messages of support haven’t stopped!” board chairman Georges Makhoul told L’Orient-Le Jour. More on this story Industry leaders criticize tests behind ban on Tannourine water Last Monday, the Health Ministry issued a circular announcing the presence of a bacteria in the brand’s bottled water and, to everyone’s surprise, ordered its temporary...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top