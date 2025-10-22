Salam: Hezbollah must become 'a normal political party without an armed wing'

BEIRUT — Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told Paris Match on Wednesday that Hezbollah must become “a normal political party without an armed wing,” stressing that only the state should have control over weapons.

The Lebanese government welcomed, last September, a plan drawn up by the military to disarm non-state groups, mainly Hezbollah.

U.N. Resolution 1701, which serves as the framework for the November 2024 cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, notably calls for the full withdrawal of Israel from Lebanese territory, in parallel with the disarmament of all militias, starting with those south of the Litani River.

Recalling that the Lebanese Army would have three months to reestablish its exclusive control over weapons in the area south of the river, Salam specified that "the entire process should take place in several phases."

Initially, the aim is to “contain the weapons in this area of South Lebanon,” before expanding the operation to “the area between the Litani and Saida.”

The final goal, he stressed, “is clear: reestablish the state's monopoly on armed force, as set out in the 1989 Taif Agreements.” In this context, the prime minister explained that ultimately, Hezbollah, like any other group, must revert to being a normal party, without an armed wing.

Lebanese authorities are increasing pressure for the disarmament of the pro-Iran group, which nevertheless refuses to surrender its arsenal as long as the Israeli army continues to violate the cease-fire that ended the recent devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Netanyahu 'approaches war like riding a bike; if he stops, he falls'

When asked about President Joseph Aoun's comments supporting direct negotiations with Israel, Salam recalled that “Lebanon has already held negotiations with Israel, notably regarding the maritime border two years ago,” adding that “what we are asking for today is the full implementation of the cease-fire.”

Regarding the truce in Gaza, Salam said he welcomed the Trump plan, since it calls for “immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza, with no population displacement,” opposes the annexation of the West Bank, and recognizes the prospect of a two-state solution.

He also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “approaches war like riding a bike, if he stops, he falls,” expressing his concern about the situation. “At the border with Lebanon, we are dealing with a war of attrition, not total war, but a war that exhausts everyone,” he added.

U.S. special envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Tom Barrack, commented at length Monday about the situation in the region, emphasizing the disarmament of Hezbollah without which Lebanon will face 'chaos'.

He warned against a new Israeli offensive and a postponement of the May 2026 legislative elections at the behest of Hezbollah, which would, according to him, drag the country into "chaos."

He also reproached Salam's government for "refusing to adopt" his plan entitled “One Last Try” presented during the summer, which called for the gradual disarmament of Hezbollah in exchange for economic incentives.

The Cabinet approved the “preamble” of this plan at the beginning of August, much to Hezbollah’s chagrin, then tasked the army with disarming all militias, according to a plan presented by the military.

The diplomat regretted, however, that all initiatives presented by Washington to move forward with a “peaceful” solution between Lebanon and Israel, based on economic incentives, “are now at a standstill.” He added that Lebanese authorities now face “a decisive choice: to take the path of national renewal or remain stuck in paralysis and decline.”