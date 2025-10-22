'Damascus' policy toward foreign fighters unchanged, despite Idlib operation'

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The clash is unprecedented. For the first time since the rebel coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) came to power, Syrian authorities are targeting foreign jihadists — many of whom have already been integrated into the regular army, with some even granted Syrian citizenship.Reports indicate that Firqat al-Ghuraba (Foreigners Brigade), an armed faction dominated by French jihadists, has been under attack since Tuesday evening, Oct. 21, in Syria’s Idlib province, a former anti-Assad rebel stronghold. Security forces are reportedly focusing on the camp of Franco-Senegalese Omar Omsen, also known as Omar Diaby, in Harem. The camp is said to operate independently, with its own court and prison. A look at... What will happen to foreign jihadists in Syria following Assad's fall? Some sources suggest the operation aims to rescue a...

The clash is unprecedented. For the first time since the rebel coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) came to power, Syrian authorities are targeting foreign jihadists — many of whom have already been integrated into the regular army, with some even granted Syrian citizenship.Reports indicate that Firqat al-Ghuraba (Foreigners Brigade), an armed faction dominated by French jihadists, has been under attack since Tuesday evening, Oct. 21, in Syria’s Idlib province, a former anti-Assad rebel stronghold. Security forces are reportedly focusing on the camp of Franco-Senegalese Omar Omsen, also known as Omar Diaby, in Harem. The camp is said to operate independently, with its own court and prison. A look at... What will happen to foreign jihadists in Syria following Assad's fall? Some sources suggest the operation aims to...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in