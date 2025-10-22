'Damascus' policy toward foreign fighters unchanged, despite Idlib operation'

Members of the Syrian security forces gathered in Sanamayn, in the province of Deraa in the south of the country, ahead of a military operation, on March 5, 2025. Illustrative photo Bakr Alkasem/AFP
The clash is unprecedented. For the first time since the rebel coalition led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) came to power, Syrian authorities are targeting foreign jihadists — many of whom have already been integrated into the regular army, with some even granted Syrian citizenship.Reports indicate that Firqat al-Ghuraba (Foreigners Brigade), an armed faction dominated by French jihadists, has been under attack since Tuesday evening, Oct. 21, in Syria’s Idlib province, a former anti-Assad rebel stronghold. Security forces are reportedly focusing on the camp of Franco-Senegalese Omar Omsen, also known as Omar Diaby, in Harem. The camp is said to operate independently, with its own court and prison. A look at... What will happen to foreign jihadists in Syria following Assad's fall? Some sources suggest the operation aims to rescue a...
