Who is Mark Savaya, Trump’s new special envoy to Iraq?

A new businessman is set to take on a diplomatic role in Trump's administration. Iraqi-American Mark Savaya was appointed special envoy to Iraq on Sunday, Oct. 19, by the U.S. president, who announced it via his Truth Social network."Mark's deep understanding of U.S.-Iraq relations, as well as his connections in the region, will help advance the interests of the American people," Donald Trump wrote on his platform. Shortly after, Savaya responded on Instagram: "I am deeply honored and grateful to the president ... I am committed to strengthening the partnership between the United States and Iraq under President Trump's leadership and vision." This brings Savaya into the ranks of Trump's close and loyal businessmen now leading his Middle East diplomacy efforts, alongside figures like Tom Barrack and Steve...

A new businessman is set to take on a diplomatic role in Trump's administration. Iraqi-American Mark Savaya was appointed special envoy to Iraq on Sunday, Oct. 19, by the U.S. president, who announced it via his Truth Social network."Mark's deep understanding of U.S.-Iraq relations, as well as his connections in the region, will help advance the interests of the American people," Donald Trump wrote on his platform. Shortly after, Savaya responded on Instagram: "I am deeply honored and grateful to the president ... I am committed to strengthening the partnership between the United States and Iraq under President Trump's leadership and vision." This brings Savaya into the ranks of Trump’s close and loyal businessmen now leading his Middle East diplomacy efforts, alongside figures like Tom Barrack and...

