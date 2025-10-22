Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

INFLATION

Lebanon rate of inflation remains below 1% for second consecutive month in September

On an annual basis, the CPI nevertheless rose by 15.06%, a level higher than that recorded in August.

By L'Orient Today staff, 22 October 2025 09:58

Lire cet article en Français
Lebanon rate of inflation remains below 1% for second consecutive month in September

Fruit and veg in a supermarket in Broummana (Metn). (Illustrative photo by Philippe Hage Boutros/L'Orient Today)

For the second month in a row, the consumer price index (CPI) recorded a monthly increase of less than 1 percent in September, with a rate of 0.6 percent during the month, compared to 0.56 percent in August, according to the latest figures published Monday by the Central Administration of Statistics (CAS).

On an annual basis, the CPI rose by 15.06 percent in September, a level that is also higher than that recorded in August (+14.17 percent). These figures are in line with those put forward by the World Bank. In its latest report, the international institution forecasts that inflation will reach 15.2 percent this year in Lebanon and 8.7 percent in 2026.

More on this

CAS says Lebanon GDP saw slight growth in 2022 and 2023

Although the Lebanese pound's exchange rate has been stable for more than two years after losing 98 percent of its value between 2019 and 2023, the World Bank estimates that this inflation level remains “well above global inflation,” especially “due to limited competition” and “oligopolistic market structures” in Lebanon.

For the month of September, the largest monthly increase was seen in the prices of the recreation, leisure, and culture sector, which rose by 1.27 percent. Next were food products and non-alcoholic beverages (+1.23 percent) and transport (+1.04 percent). Except for these three categories, all others experienced price increases below 1 percent.

Miss this?

Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells donors Lebanese GDP will see 5 percent growth in 2025

With the exception of telecommunications prices, which recorded a year-on-year decrease in September (-0.45 percent), prices for all categories posted year-on-year increases during this month. The highest increases were recorded in education prices (+30.57 percent), various goods and services (+27.64 percent), and food products and non-alcoholic beverages (+23.9 percent).

In terms of geographic distribution, the CPI ended September up in all Lebanese regions, with Mount Lebanon topping the list with an increase of 0.9 percent, followed by the Bekaa (+0.69 percent), Nabatieh (+0.64 percent), Beirut (+0.27 percent), South Lebanon (+0.22 percent), and North Lebanon (+0.16 percent).

Inflation : le Liban reste sous les 1 % pour le deuxième mois consécutif en septembre

Inflation : le Liban reste sous les 1 % pour le deuxième mois consécutif en septembre

For the second month in a row, the consumer price index (CPI) recorded a monthly increase of less than 1 percent in September, with a rate of 0.6 percent during the month, compared to 0.56 percent in August, according to the latest figures published Monday by the Central Administration of Statistics (CAS).On an annual basis, the CPI rose by 15.06 percent in September, a level that is also higher than that recorded in August (+14.17 percent). These figures are in line with those put forward by the World Bank. In its latest report, the international institution forecasts that inflation will reach 15.2 percent this year in Lebanon and 8.7 percent in 2026. More on this CAS says Lebanon GDP saw slight growth in 2022 and 2023 Although the Lebanese pound's exchange rate has been stable for more than two years after losing 98 percent of...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read