Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Why is Moscow urging Hezbollah to lay down its arms

Russia’s ambassador to Beirut called on Hezbollah to turn into a “purely political” entity, in a geopolitical context that is unfavorable to Iran.

By Yara ABI AKL, 21 October 2025 15:32

Lire cet article en Français
Why is Moscow urging Hezbollah to lay down its arms

Portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and former Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on items in a souk in Damascus in 2022. (Credit: Louay Bechara/AFP Archives)

Has the monopoly on weapons convinced Moscow? In a media appearance on Friday, Russia Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov said that Hezbollah must turn from a “military movement into a purely political force.”These remarks came amid a standoff over disarming Hezbollah, which, like its Iranian backer, refuses that the state monopolises the carrying of weapons. Rightly or wrongly, Russia has long been perceived as an ally of the Iranian axis, especially after its military intervention in Syria alongside Iran and its allies in support of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad until its fall in December 2024, which weakened Hezbollah significantly. In this context, the Russian ambassador’s remarks can only raise questions. More on a similar topic Is Damascus on the path to reconciliation with Moscow? A Moscow-based Lebanese diplomat...
Has the monopoly on weapons convinced Moscow? In a media appearance on Friday, Russia Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov said that Hezbollah must turn from a “military movement into a purely political force.”These remarks came amid a standoff over disarming Hezbollah, which, like its Iranian backer, refuses that the state monopolises the carrying of weapons. Rightly or wrongly, Russia has long been perceived as an ally of the Iranian axis, especially after its military intervention in Syria alongside Iran and its allies in support of the former regime of Bashar al-Assad until its fall in December 2024, which weakened Hezbollah significantly. In this context, the Russian ambassador’s remarks can only raise questions. More on a similar topic Is Damascus on the path to reconciliation with Moscow? A Moscow-based Lebanese...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top