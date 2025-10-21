Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INTERVIEW

Alexandre Paulikevitch: The fear of dying made me choose dance

We ask well-known figures fun, unexpected questions — on or off topic. Dancer and outspoken activist Alexandre Paulikevitch plays along.

By Raphaël ABDELNOUR, 21 October 2025 14:57

Lire cet article en Français
Alexandre Paulikevitch: The fear of dying made me choose dance

Alexandre Paulikevitch, committed dancer. (Credit: Raphaël Abdelnour)

A mischievous, triumphant laugh echoes through the Torino Express as Alexandre Paulikevitch enters, head held high, smile fixed in place. It’s the laugh of a dancer who defied darkness with an arabesque — just as he did days earlier at Metro al-Madina, undeterred by threats from Salafists and the Christian group "Soldiers of God," intent on turning Lebanon into a graveyard.The famous baladi dancer achieved “a historical first” on Sept. 11, 2025, and has been boasting about it since then: having the Lebanese state on his side.Security teams were deployed, the show went on. And Paulikevitch danced, with wig and sequins whipping the air in defiance of homophobia. Because as always with this 43-year-old artist, performance rhymes with revenge.Revenge on the "Frères de ('brothers of') Gemmayzeh" school, where a...
