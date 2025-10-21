Cease-fire holds, says Trump, after new Israeli strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump assured that the cease-fire in Gaza was still in effect after a series of Israeli strikes killed at least 45 people in the Palestinian territory Sunday, in response to attacks by Hamas, according to Israel.

"Yes, it is," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One when asked if the cease-fire, which he helped broker, was still in force. He also suggested that Hamas leaders were not involved in the alleged violations of the truce and instead blamed "some rebels within the movement."

Civil Defense reported at least 45 people killed Sunday, including civilians and a journalist, during Israeli airstrikes. Four hospitals in Gaza confirmed this toll to AFP. These were the first acts of violence of such magnitude since the start of the truce, which came into force on Oct. 10.

On Sunday evening, the Israeli army announced it would cease its strikes and resume the implementation of the cease-fire. It also said it was reviewing reports of casualties. After accusing Hamas of violating the cease-fire agreement, Israel also suspended the entry "until further notice" of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, according to an Israeli official.

"It's as if the war has resumed. We were hoping the agreement would hold, but the occupier respects nothing, no agreement. Since this afternoon, the bombings have intensified greatly; homes, tents, and a school have been hit. The blood is flowing again," lamented Abdallah Abou Hassanein, 29, in Bureij (central Gaza).

Upcoming visit

"As you know, they've been quite unruly," Trump said Sunday about Hamas. "They fired shots, and we think their leaders may not be involved in it." According to an Israeli official, Hamas fired on troops in Rafah (south) and Palestinian fighters who approached areas under Israeli control in Beit Lahia (north) were "eliminated in a strike."

In a statement, Hamas claimed to have "no knowledge of incidents or clashes" in Rafah and reaffirmed its "full commitment to implement all that was agreed, starting with the cease-fire."

According to a witness, Hamas fighters had targeted a rival group in a sector of Rafah, near which Israeli tanks are deployed. Given media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing the area, AFP is unable to independently verify the information from the various parties.

Shortly before Trump's remarks, U.S. Vice President JD Vance downplayed the resumption of violence in Gaza. "Hamas is going to shoot at Israel. Israel will have to respond," he told reporters. "So we think the cease-fire has every chance of offering lasting peace. But even if it succeeds, there will be ups and downs, and we will have to monitor the situation."

A member of the Trump administration is expected to visit Israel "certainly" in the coming days to evaluate the situation, according to Vance. "It could be me," he added. JD Vance also called on Gulf countries to establish a "security infrastructure" to ensure the disarmament of Hamas, a key element of the second phase of the peace agreement.

Return of bodies

Under the first phase of the agreement, Hamas handed over on Oct. 13, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, the 20 living captives it was still holding since Oct. 7 and had so far returned 12 of the 28 bodies of hostages still held in Gaza.

On Sunday, Hamas announced it had found a 13th hostage body in Gaza, pledging "if conditions allow" to later return it to Israel. Israel is making the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt — a crucial entry point for aid — conditional on the return of all deceased hostages.

After two years of destructive war and under pressure from the U.S. president, Israel and Hamas reached a cease-fire agreement after indirect talks in Egypt. The Oct. 7 attack resulted, on the Israeli side, in the death of 1,221 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data.

The Israeli offensive has killed 68,159 in Gaza, most of them civilians, and caused a humanitarian disaster, according to figures from Hamas' health ministry.