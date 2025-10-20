From Dior to Fendi, the silent reign of Maria Grazia Chiuri

Born in Rome in 1964, Maria Grazia Chiuri grew up in a family where needle and thread were part of daily life, raised by a seamstress mother. Naturally, she gravitated toward fashion, studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design before joining Fendi in 1989. At the time, the house was led by the Fendi sisters and Karl Lagerfeld.At Fendi, Chiuri learned the rigor of volume, the devotion to materials, and the utmost respect for craftsmanship. Working in the accessories department, she joined a team where creativity went hand in hand with precision. Her time there coincided with a pivotal moment for the house: the rise of luxury accessories, the global ascendance of Italian fashion, and the creation of the now-iconic Baguette bag in 1997, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — both a colleague and key figure in the brand’s history. Chiuri was...
Born in Rome in 1964, Maria Grazia Chiuri grew up in a family where needle and thread were part of daily life, raised by a seamstress mother. Naturally, she gravitated toward fashion, studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design before joining Fendi in 1989. At the time, the house was led by the Fendi sisters and Karl Lagerfeld.At Fendi, Chiuri learned the rigor of volume, the devotion to materials, and the utmost respect for craftsmanship. Working in the accessories department, she joined a team where creativity went hand in hand with precision. Her time there coincided with a pivotal moment for the house: the rise of luxury accessories, the global ascendance of Italian fashion, and the creation of the now-iconic Baguette bag in 1997, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — both a colleague and key figure in the brand’s history. Chiuri...