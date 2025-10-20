Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FASHION

From Dior to Fendi, the silent reign of Maria Grazia Chiuri

After nine years at the helm of Dior’s women’s collections, Maria Grazia Chiuri returns to where it all began: Fendi, where she started her career in the late 1980s.

L'OLJ / By Fifi ABOU DIB, 20 October 2025 16:36

Lire cet article en Français
From Dior to Fendi, the silent reign of Maria Grazia Chiuri

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri. (Credit: Reuters)

Born in Rome in 1964, Maria Grazia Chiuri grew up in a family where needle and thread were part of daily life, raised by a seamstress mother. Naturally, she gravitated toward fashion, studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design before joining Fendi in 1989. At the time, the house was led by the Fendi sisters and Karl Lagerfeld.At Fendi, Chiuri learned the rigor of volume, the devotion to materials, and the utmost respect for craftsmanship. Working in the accessories department, she joined a team where creativity went hand in hand with precision. Her time there coincided with a pivotal moment for the house: the rise of luxury accessories, the global ascendance of Italian fashion, and the creation of the now-iconic Baguette bag in 1997, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — both a colleague and key figure in the brand’s history. Chiuri was...
Born in Rome in 1964, Maria Grazia Chiuri grew up in a family where needle and thread were part of daily life, raised by a seamstress mother. Naturally, she gravitated toward fashion, studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design before joining Fendi in 1989. At the time, the house was led by the Fendi sisters and Karl Lagerfeld.At Fendi, Chiuri learned the rigor of volume, the devotion to materials, and the utmost respect for craftsmanship. Working in the accessories department, she joined a team where creativity went hand in hand with precision. Her time there coincided with a pivotal moment for the house: the rise of luxury accessories, the global ascendance of Italian fashion, and the creation of the now-iconic Baguette bag in 1997, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — both a colleague and key figure in the brand’s history. Chiuri...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top