From Dior to Fendi, the silent reign of Maria Grazia Chiuri

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Born in Rome in 1964, Maria Grazia Chiuri grew up in a family where needle and thread were part of daily life, raised by a seamstress mother. Naturally, she gravitated toward fashion, studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design before joining Fendi in 1989. At the time, the house was led by the Fendi sisters and Karl Lagerfeld.At Fendi, Chiuri learned the rigor of volume, the devotion to materials, and the utmost respect for craftsmanship. Working in the accessories department, she joined a team where creativity went hand in hand with precision. Her time there coincided with a pivotal moment for the house: the rise of luxury accessories, the global ascendance of Italian fashion, and the creation of the now-iconic Baguette bag in 1997, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — both a colleague and key figure in the brand’s history. Chiuri was...

Born in Rome in 1964, Maria Grazia Chiuri grew up in a family where needle and thread were part of daily life, raised by a seamstress mother. Naturally, she gravitated toward fashion, studying at the Istituto Europeo di Design before joining Fendi in 1989. At the time, the house was led by the Fendi sisters and Karl Lagerfeld.At Fendi, Chiuri learned the rigor of volume, the devotion to materials, and the utmost respect for craftsmanship. Working in the accessories department, she joined a team where creativity went hand in hand with precision. Her time there coincided with a pivotal moment for the house: the rise of luxury accessories, the global ascendance of Italian fashion, and the creation of the now-iconic Baguette bag in 1997, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — both a colleague and key figure in the brand’s history. Chiuri...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in