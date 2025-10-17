Media appearances: Lawyers no longer need approval from Bar Association president

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Lawyers may now speak to the media without having to obtain the approval of the Bar Association’s president, according to a revision of the lawyers’ code of ethics adopted on Friday. Article 40 now only requires them to inform the Bar Association’s president, Fadi Masri.The new Article 40 states that “any lawyer wishing to take part in a legal discussion or to appear in the media, on social media, websites or other public platforms must inform the bar president through the appropriate means.” The lawyer shall “specify the date, topic and name of the platform.” The article adds that lawyers must keep discussions within a professional and academic framework, guided by “the principles of objectivity, integrity and honesty,” and must avoid any form of advertising or self-promotion. It also forbids “the disclosure of details from ongoing...

Lawyers may now speak to the media without having to obtain the approval of the Bar Association’s president, according to a revision of the lawyers’ code of ethics adopted on Friday. Article 40 now only requires them to inform the Bar Association’s president, Fadi Masri.The new Article 40 states that “any lawyer wishing to take part in a legal discussion or to appear in the media, on social media, websites or other public platforms must inform the bar president through the appropriate means.” The lawyer shall “specify the date, topic and name of the platform.” The article adds that lawyers must keep discussions within a professional and academic framework, guided by “the principles of objectivity, integrity and honesty,” and must avoid any form of advertising or self-promotion. It also forbids “the disclosure of...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in