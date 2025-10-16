Calm between Salam, Hezbollah on the horizon?

The Hezbollah parliamentary bloc at the conclusion of the binding parliamentary consultations to appoint a prime minister, in the Baabda Presidential Palace, Jan. 13, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient-Le Jour)
Reconciliation seems near between the Grand Serail and Haret Hreik: Three weeks after the Pigeon Rocks incident in Raouche, which heightened tensions between Hezbollah and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, mediators are quietly working to ease the situation. This move is all the more critical since the party, considerably weakened after the 2024 war with Israel, needs the valuable political cover provided by the Salam Cabinet. Even though significant differences remain between the two parties on major issues, chief among them the weapons monopoly and the expatriates' vote in next year’s legislative elections. Context from our archives Nawaf Salam takes center stage against Hezbollah A source familiar with the negotiations notes that Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine (Hezbollah) frequently visits the Grand Serail for discussions with...
