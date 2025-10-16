Calm between Salam, Hezbollah on the horizon?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Reconciliation seems near between the Grand Serail and Haret Hreik: Three weeks after the Pigeon Rocks incident in Raouche, which heightened tensions between Hezbollah and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, mediators are quietly working to ease the situation. This move is all the more critical since the party, considerably weakened after the 2024 war with Israel, needs the valuable political cover provided by the Salam Cabinet. Even though significant differences remain between the two parties on major issues, chief among them the weapons monopoly and the expatriates' vote in next year’s legislative elections. Context from our archives Nawaf Salam takes center stage against Hezbollah A source familiar with the negotiations notes that Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine (Hezbollah) frequently visits the Grand Serail for discussions with...

