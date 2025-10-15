In Gulbenkian Theater, Italian begins to speak Arabic

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Under the direction of Angelo Gioè, the Italian Cultural Institute presented for the first time in the Arab world the “New Italian Stage in the World” at the Gulbenkian Theater on Oct. 14. Supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and born from the prestigious Riccione Prize, the project showcases a new generation of Italian playwrights. Since 1947, the Riccione Prize has honored Italy’s finest dramatic writing — the same year Italo Calvino won the first “Premio Riccione per il Teatro” for his short radio play La corona di stelle (The Crown of Stars).Presented as part of the 25th Week of the Italian Language in the World, held under the high patronage of the Italian president, the event served as a meeting point between two shores — where Italian and Arabic spoke the same emotional language.This year’s theme, “Italophony: A...

Under the direction of Angelo Gioè, the Italian Cultural Institute presented for the first time in the Arab world the “New Italian Stage in the World” at the Gulbenkian Theater on Oct. 14. Supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and born from the prestigious Riccione Prize, the project showcases a new generation of Italian playwrights. Since 1947, the Riccione Prize has honored Italy’s finest dramatic writing — the same year Italo Calvino won the first “Premio Riccione per il Teatro” for his short radio play La corona di stelle (The Crown of Stars).Presented as part of the 25th Week of the Italian Language in the World, held under the high patronage of the Italian president, the event served as a meeting point between two shores — where Italian and Arabic spoke the same emotional language.This year’s theme,...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in