THEATER

In Gulbenkian Theater, Italian begins to speak Arabic

Four Lebanese female directors took on plays from the prestigious Riccione Prize, giving the "New Italian Stage" an unexpected resonance in the heart of Beirut.

L'OLJ / By Nanette Ziadé-Ritter, 15 October 2025 17:39

Lire cet article en Français
In Gulbenkian Theater, Italian begins to speak Arabic

The actress Rita Hayek and the actor Rodney el'Haddad under the direction of Hanane Hajj Ali in "Philomèle" by Fulvia Cipollari. (Credit: L'OLJ)

Under the direction of Angelo Gioè, the Italian Cultural Institute presented for the first time in the Arab world the “New Italian Stage in the World” at the Gulbenkian Theater on Oct. 14. Supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and born from the prestigious Riccione Prize, the project showcases a new generation of Italian playwrights. Since 1947, the Riccione Prize has honored Italy’s finest dramatic writing — the same year Italo Calvino won the first “Premio Riccione per il Teatro” for his short radio play La corona di stelle (The Crown of Stars).Presented as part of the 25th Week of the Italian Language in the World, held under the high patronage of the Italian president, the event served as a meeting point between two shores — where Italian and Arabic spoke the same emotional language.This year’s theme, “Italophony: A...
