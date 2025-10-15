Tracking the $16.5 billion claimed by BDL from the Lebanese

Banque du Liban, in Beirut. (Credit: AFP archive photo)
It is one of those “mysterious figures” that resurface from time to time in public debate, leaving most people unsure of what lies behind them. It is one of those local disputes that project an image abroad of officials locked in endless wrangling over technicalities — at the risk of jeopardizing what truly matters.The dispute between Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) and the Ministry of Finance over a $16.5 billion claim that the former allegedly holds against the latter has now become the talk of the town. The issue weighs as heavily on the debate over how to return depositors’ funds as it does on Lebanon’s attempt to project, in Washington, an image of steadfast commitment to reform during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. More on those meetings First 'positive' and 'frank' day for...
