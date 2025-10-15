The only man’oushe in Chamonix at Joanna Kassem’s, the ‘Lebanese of Haute-Savoie'

Joanna Kassem and her magic food truck. (Photo: DR)
She was called "crazy," reckless, impulsive. It did entail a fair deal of courage to take the plunge and leap into the unknown. Joanna Kassem followed her instincts and her infinite love for the land, nature, mountains and a simple life. Since that fateful Aug. 4, when her house was blown apart — along with her unconditional attachment to Lebanon — she packed her bags and chose to settle with her partner Elya Kanaan in the midst of nature, in Chamonix. "It's not so far, ultimately," she says to those who think she's at the end of the world — of their world, no doubt. "It's Europe. We're close to everything…" Lebanese cuisine abroad Lebanese cuisine by Andree Maalouf and Karim Haidar adapts to every era Joanna, passing through Lebanon to see family and friends — a bubble not yet burst —...
