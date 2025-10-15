Paul Rondin: The French language is plural, and people will evolve it in their own way

Inaugurated on Oct. 30, 2023, the International City of the French Language (the Cité), managed by the Center of National Monuments, will be present in Lebanon for the first time as part of the Beyrouth Livres festival, to showcase, worldwide and from Beirut on the occasion of its second anniversary, the digital platform of its work.Scheduled events include business meetings and networking opportunities aimed at future reciprocity, as well as a round table discussion with Laurent Gaude on Oct. 26 at ESA Business School, Beirut.Prior to this visit, L’Orient-Le Jour spoke with Paul Rondin, its director since 2023. A former associate director of the Avignon Festival from 2013 to 2022, also president of Eracm (École régionale d’acteurs de Cannes et Marseille) and an officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, he has always practiced culture as...
Inaugurated on Oct. 30, 2023, the International City of the French Language (the Cité), managed by the Center of National Monuments, will be present in Lebanon for the first time as part of the Beyrouth Livres festival, to showcase, worldwide and from Beirut on the occasion of its second anniversary, the digital platform of its work.Scheduled events include business meetings and networking opportunities aimed at future reciprocity, as well as a round table discussion with Laurent Gaude on Oct. 26 at ESA Business School, Beirut.Prior to this visit, L’Orient-Le Jour spoke with Paul Rondin, its director since 2023. A former associate director of the Avignon Festival from 2013 to 2022, also president of Eracm (École régionale d’acteurs de Cannes et Marseille) and an officer of the Order of Arts and Letters, he has always practiced...