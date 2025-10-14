The still unclear outline of the international stabilization force for Gaza 

A humanitarian conference on Gaza opens in Paris on Oct. 9, 2025. (Credit: AFP)
What will the International Stabilization Force (ISF) , built to ensure Gaza’s security transition look like? The size, exact mandate, and composition of this body are among the many points that are still unclear in Donald Trump’s roadmap to end the war in Gaza. Numerous questions remain unanswered: Will it take the form of a U.N. peacekeeping mission, like the one operating in southern Lebanon? Will it be able to intervene? And if so, what will its mission be? Disarm Hamas, as Israel has demanded since the start of its genocidal war? Will it be powerful and deterrent enough to prevent a resurgence of the Islamist movement?“Given the lack of trust between all sides, Gaza will likely require an international peacekeeping force to monitor the implementation of a ceasefire deal, the possible demobilization of Hamas, and to support...
