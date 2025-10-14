Shaden Fakih: Discuss my ideas, not my swear words!

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A large poster greets you at the entrance — Souad Hosni in a languid pose, hair tousled by the wind, breasts unapologetically sagging, for the film Al-Moutawahicha ("The Wild One"). An obvious choice for Lebanon’s most untamable comedian.Shaden Fakih seems almost reclusive in her apartment in Paris’s 19th arrondissement, like a hermit who’s recreated her Lebanese bubble. This departure, a year and a half ago, was anything but planned. Violent threats of death, rape, and harm to her family after a sketch was filmed and broadcast without her knowledge forced the 33-year-old woman into exile, armed with only her explosive ambition.Perched in her apartment block, far from her partner who stayed on the other side of the Mediterranean, Fakih continues her fight on all fronts. More and more gigs in France, Germany and Sweden, bizarre...

A large poster greets you at the entrance — Souad Hosni in a languid pose, hair tousled by the wind, breasts unapologetically sagging, for the film Al-Moutawahicha ("The Wild One"). An obvious choice for Lebanon’s most untamable comedian.Shaden Fakih seems almost reclusive in her apartment in Paris’s 19th arrondissement, like a hermit who’s recreated her Lebanese bubble. This departure, a year and a half ago, was anything but planned. Violent threats of death, rape, and harm to her family after a sketch was filmed and broadcast without her knowledge forced the 33-year-old woman into exile, armed with only her explosive ambition.Perched in her apartment block, far from her partner who stayed on the other side of the Mediterranean, Fakih continues her fight on all fronts. More and more gigs in France, Germany and Sweden,...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in