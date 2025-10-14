Shaden Fakih: Discuss my ideas, not my swear words!
We regularly put personalities through a quirky Q&A — a mix of light and unexpected questions, on or off topic. This time, it's Shaden Fakih, the razor-sharp voice of Lebanese stand-up, who played along — somewhere between laughter and fury.
With Shaden Fakih, the line between a joke and a rant is always thin. (Credit: Raphaël Abdelnour)
A large poster greets you at the entrance — Souad Hosni in a languid pose, hair tousled by the wind, breasts unapologetically sagging, for the film Al-Moutawahicha ("The Wild One"). An obvious choice for Lebanon’s most untamable comedian.Shaden Fakih seems almost reclusive in her apartment in Paris’s 19th arrondissement, like a hermit who’s recreated her Lebanese bubble. This departure, a year and a half ago, was anything but planned. Violent threats of death, rape, and harm to her family after a sketch was filmed and broadcast without her knowledge forced the 33-year-old woman into exile, armed with only her explosive ambition.Perched in her apartment block, far from her partner who stayed on the other side of the Mediterranean, Fakih continues her fight on all fronts. More and more gigs in France, Germany and Sweden, bizarre...
