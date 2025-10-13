Palestinian Authority says ready to help make Trump's Gaza initiative success

The Palestinian Authority is ready to cooperate with U.S. President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in their efforts to consolidate the cease-fire in Gaza and begin reconstruction, a senior Palestinian official told Blair during a meeting held in Amman, Reuters reported.

Hussein al-Sheikh, vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said he met with Blair to discuss "post-war Gaza" and how to make Trump's plan to end the war and establish lasting peace in the region a success.

Trump's proposal calls for Gaza to be run by a Palestinian technocratic committee under the supervision of an international body chaired by Trump himself and including Blair.

"We have confirmed our willingness to work with President Trump, Mr. Blair and our partners to consolidate the cease-fire, facilitate the entry of aid, secure the release of hostages and prisoners and then launch recovery and reconstruction efforts," Sheikh wrote on X.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea of Gaza being administered by the Palestinian Authority, which will be absent from Monday’s diplomatic summit on Gaza in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.