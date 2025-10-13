Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Palestinian Authority says ready to help make Trump's Gaza initiative success


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 13 October 2025 10:02

Lire cet article en Français
Palestinians searching through the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombings in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, while a cease-fire is in effect on Oct. 12, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

The Palestinian Authority is ready to cooperate with U.S. President Donald Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in their efforts to consolidate the cease-fire in Gaza and begin reconstruction, a senior Palestinian official told Blair during a meeting held in Amman, Reuters reported.

Hussein al-Sheikh, vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said he met with Blair to discuss "post-war Gaza" and how to make Trump's plan to end the war and establish lasting peace in the region a success.

Read more

Gaza deal: 'No president, without exception, has ever put such pressure on an Israeli prime minister'

Trump's proposal calls for Gaza to be run by a Palestinian technocratic committee under the supervision of an international body chaired by Trump himself and including Blair.

"We have confirmed our willingness to work with President Trump, Mr. Blair and our partners to consolidate the cease-fire, facilitate the entry of aid, secure the release of hostages and prisoners and then launch recovery and reconstruction efforts," Sheikh wrote on X.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the idea of Gaza being administered by the Palestinian Authority, which will be absent from Monday’s diplomatic summit on Gaza in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.

L’Autorité palestinienne se dit prête à contribuer au succès de l’initiative de Trump pour Gaza

L’Autorité palestinienne se dit prête à contribuer au succès de l’initiative de Trump pour Gaza

