Gaza deal: 'No president, without exception, has ever put such pressure on an Israeli prime minister'

A man tries to remove pieces of the barbed wire fence from the "Netzarim corridor" near Nuseirat, in central Gaza Strip, on October 10, 2025, as residents return to Gaza City. (Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP)
Two years of devastating war appear to be ending. As negotiations over a Gaza cease-fire reach their final stages, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Oct. 10, offered personal guarantees to ensure the deal’s sustainability, promising not to let Israel backtrack on its commitments or resume hostilities. His assurances reportedly played a key role in convincing Hamas to accept the agreement.The cease-fire, which took effect after its approval by the Israeli cabinet, initially calls for a partial withdrawal of troops and a prisoner exchange. The details of subsequent phases — reconstruction, governance and security — remain unclear. More on this Unresolved issues loom after agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza plan L’Orient-Le Jour spoke with Aaron David Miller, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a...
Two years of devastating war appear to be ending. As negotiations over a Gaza cease-fire reach their final stages, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, Oct. 10, offered personal guarantees to ensure the deal’s sustainability, promising not to let Israel backtrack on its commitments or resume hostilities. His assurances reportedly played a key role in convincing Hamas to accept the agreement.The cease-fire, which took effect after its approval by the Israeli cabinet, initially calls for a partial withdrawal of troops and a prisoner exchange. The details of subsequent phases — reconstruction, governance and security — remain unclear. More on this Unresolved issues loom after agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza plan L’Orient-Le Jour spoke with Aaron David Miller, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace...