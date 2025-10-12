Amal, story of a disillusionment

Photo by Nabil Zorkot taken from the account @oldbeiruthlebanon
Her cousins have been sheltering her in their apartment in Beirut's southern suburbs for nearly two years. Amal looks at the date on her phone and cannot tell whether it feels like two days or two thousand years.Nearly two years ago — just as in 1978, just as in 2006 — Amal, through a series of automatic, almost instinctive gestures, packed three suitcases, stacked them in her old Mercedes, lowered the blinds, turned off the faucets — where water arrived only occasionally — and locked the door tight. The Israeli bombings on her village of Khiam (Marjayoun district) had not yet begun, but she could not bear to witness another massacre. There was no shadow of doubt in her mind. She knew, in her bones, that the storm of death would come sooner or later. More from Khiam residents ‘We are the miracle that does not die’ Then, she...
