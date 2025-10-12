Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NARRATIVE

Amal, story of a disillusionment

The story of a Hezbollah supporter who, suddenly and without understanding why, rejects and curses an allegiance she once thought eternal.

L'OLJ / By Gilles KHOURY, 12 October 2025 17:58

Lire cet article en Français
Amal, story of a disillusionment

Photo by Nabil Zorkot taken from the account @oldbeiruthlebanon

Her cousins have been sheltering her in their apartment in Beirut's southern suburbs for nearly two years. Amal looks at the date on her phone and cannot tell whether it feels like two days or two thousand years.Nearly two years ago — just as in 1978, just as in 2006 — Amal, through a series of automatic, almost instinctive gestures, packed three suitcases, stacked them in her old Mercedes, lowered the blinds, turned off the faucets — where water arrived only occasionally — and locked the door tight. The Israeli bombings on her village of Khiam (Marjayoun district) had not yet begun, but she could not bear to witness another massacre. There was no shadow of doubt in her mind. She knew, in her bones, that the storm of death would come sooner or later. More from Khiam residents ‘We are the miracle that does not die’ Then, she...
Her cousins have been sheltering her in their apartment in Beirut's southern suburbs for nearly two years. Amal looks at the date on her phone and cannot tell whether it feels like two days or two thousand years.Nearly two years ago — just as in 1978, just as in 2006 — Amal, through a series of automatic, almost instinctive gestures, packed three suitcases, stacked them in her old Mercedes, lowered the blinds, turned off the faucets — where water arrived only occasionally — and locked the door tight. The Israeli bombings on her village of Khiam (Marjayoun district) had not yet begun, but she could not bear to witness another massacre. There was no shadow of doubt in her mind. She knew, in her bones, that the storm of death would come sooner or later. More from Khiam residents ‘We are the miracle that does not die’ ...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top